Editor
My immediate reaction to Jerry Avalos’ letter in the Oct. 3, 2019 issue, emphasizing “... the fact that 500 scientists sent a registered letter to the U.N. Secretary-General stating that there is no climate emergency ...” was suspicion about the credentials and motivations of those “scientists.” Bingo. Google climatefeedback.org, evaluation letter signed by 500 scientists, and you will first get a concise four-paragraph summary refuting the validity of that letter’s basic claims. The main point made is that only 10 of the 500 signatories are actually climate scientists, and that the bulk of their claims “... contradict or misrepresent the evidence uncovered by geoscientists ...” Following that is a more in-depth analysis and, among other things, the example of the “credentials” of three of the signatories being: radiologist, architect and CEO, and retired senior airline captain. I don’t have the time, energy nor expertise to figure out the true motivations of all these deniers, but it doesn’t matter. If you scroll down to the bottom and click on “About,” you’ll see that Climate Feedback is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to science education, and a member of the International Fact-Checking Network. I trust them much more than I do a group of 500 cherry-picking, partial-truth-slinging non-experts whose conclusions don’t pass the smell test. Again I come back to what my brother-in-law, a former PhD laser physicist, advised me about teasing out what boils down to who is telling the most truth; in other words, the predominance of the evidence.
Bruce Dunwell,
San Andreas