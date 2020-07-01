Editor
With the uncertainties of what tomorrow will bring, especially with the current events of our communities and world, I feel it is a time to give thanks where it is especially owed. I have been employed as a nurse at Mark Twain Medical Center for eight years this October, and, while I have been employed at other facilities, I have never been as appreciative of my employer as I am during this trepid time.
I believe we have all either faced or asked ourselves within the last few months questions such as: will I be able to go to work tomorrow, get the groceries to feed my family, and feel safe in my own home town? I am so impressed by the never-ending level of support of the Mark Twain management and Dignity Health Corporation when it comes to PPE provisions and availability, updates on practice for COVID-19 patients, and frequent offers to emotionally debrief. The kitchen management made available to the employees basic groceries and toiletries when these items were scarce. The administrative agreement to take pay cuts to support hospital staff was by far the biggest statement of support and compassion.
I appreciate the respect I have received as an individual and healthcare professional at Mark Twain.
Meghan Van Bolt, RN, BSN,
Sonora