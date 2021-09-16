No remotely awake person will say our departure from Afghanistan is going well. Naturally, both Democrats and Republicans deny fault, except for a few objective persons from each party.
Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden, as with all leaders, is happy to accept credit when results are favorable but attempts to transfer the blame when a fiasco occurs. Prior to the deadly attack (13 dead and 15 or more injured U.S. military personnel on Aug. 25), Biden stated the evacuation from Kabul’s airport of American troops and Afghanistan citizens who supported us would be no problem. Now he says evacuation would have been difficult no matter when or how it was done, a complete reversal. Given the hatred for America among many in Afghanistan, trouble should have been anticipated and probably was among defense officials and possibly President Biden also. We should have learned by now politicians put the best “face” on events until the situation goes to hell, by which time they hope their previous rosy comments will be forgotten.
On the other hand, if the possibility of attack were recognized, as it should have been, why were so many American military personnel stationed in an obviously vulnerable location? Congress will surely demand answers, and a thorough investigation is almost guaranteed. Although President Biden, as Commander in Chief, bears ultimate responsibility, there is blame also on the shoulders of the U.S. military officers in charge of Kabul Airport, unless they recognized the danger of over-crowded conditions at the gate and their suggestions for better security were overruled. We may never know the truth, but why not limit the number of people able to enter the airport to a few at a time by narrowing the access point at the gate? The pace of evacuation would be slowed, but fewer military personnel would have been in extreme danger. A few would have been, but that would be preferable to 50 or so. I am no expert in security, but risking the lives of so many personnel seems foolish. Could the hastily chosen deadline have been a big factor in our rush to leave, causing those in charge at Kabul Airport to take a chance on the safety of U.S. military personnel?
Biden had stated previously all Americans (a minimum of 100 and probably many more) and the Afghans who helped us, probably in the thousands, would be evacuated—another broken promise. For a considerable length of time, those hoping to leave were advised not to try to enter Kabul Airport because of the danger. That there were dangers involved was undoubtedly true, but any rescue plan, now that our military personnel have evacuated, seems even more dangerous. One would-be expert has stated our military’s special forces could get the job done.
Without a doubt, they are very competent, but stealth operations require surprise; given the no doubt round-the-clock observance of Americans and Afghans who worked with us, performance of such difficult tasks would be difficult at best, impossible at worst. An airport would be the best solution providing a reasonably secure field able to land a big aircraft was available, but such a site is probably non-existent in Afghanistan. Evacuation by helicopters would require many flights and would be very dangerous also given the fact one well-aimed missile could bring down any aircraft. Our air personnel would be flying cover, but a rocket launching site would be difficult to impossible to locate until a missile was fired, which would be too late to save the aircraft. The terrorist(s) would almost certainly be killed, but safety is of little to or no concern for fanatics.
The only even reasonably safe solution for safely evacuating American and Afghan citizens would be for us to reinvade a portion of Afghanistan, and that will not happen. It would entail a considerable loss of military lives. Many or most American hostages could probably be traded for Afghans we have captured, but that would leave a great many Afghans who trustingly helped and trusted us to, at best, merciful deaths.
This almost surely terrible outcome, while there is blame to share, falls mostly on the shoulders of Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden, who allowed the Taliban to control events including our hasty departure. While we still had a formidable military capability in Afghanistan, he should have declared we would leave as soon as reasonably possible. The Taliban surely knew we could have hurt them a lot more than they could have hurt us.
A recent poll indicated most voters would prefer nether Biden nor Trump run in 2024. … I wholeheartedly agree.
Ted Shannon is a resident of Mokelumne Hill and a retired CHP officer. Contact is tsuj12@yahoo.com.