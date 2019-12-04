Editor
I would, again, like to write an open letter to President Trump.
Sir, you were lawfully elected as President of the United States by some 63 million U.S. citizens, and you stated that, if elected, Hillary Clinton would be jailed (see “Judicial Watch”). Additionally, that you would be “draining the swamp” of the likes of the treasonous spies such as Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Meuller, et. Al. It has become quite obvious during your tenure that the U.S. Government has been sold to the various global oligarchs and is managed by them via an unregulated globalism as manifested by their continuous federal preemptive attacks on you personally, your administration, the American people and their sovereignty.
Accordingly, by copy of this letter, I would like to invoke under California law, Civil Code Section 52.1 and its anti-discrimination legislation, with its sweeping remedies (compensatory money, damages, fines, attorney’s fees and injunctions) in pursuing relief of U.S. Constitutional violations for certain misconduct that interferes with federal or state laws if accompanied by threats, intimidation or coercion, and whether or not state action is involved, not only for you and your administration but for me and my fellow Californians as well.
“Civil Code Section 52.1 (a) provides that if a person (Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, etc.) interferes, or attempts to interfere, by threats, intimidation, or coercion with the exercise or enjoyment of the constitutional or statutory rights of any individual or individuals, the Attorney General, or any district or city attorney may bring a civil action for equitable or injunctive relief. Subdivision (b) allows any individual so interfered with to sue for damages … Civil Code Section 51.7 a separate and independent enactment referred to in section 52.1 declares that all persons have the right to be free from violence or intimidation because of their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, or position in a labor dispute, or because they are perceived by another to have any of these characteristics.” Venegas v. County of Los Angeles (2004).
We Californians are quite tired of the federal and state abuses being put upon us, senseless overregulation, electrical outages, feigning climate change for preventable wildfires, mindless borrowing and spending, illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, epidemic homelessness and disease, etc., they must all be stopped and or mitigated immediately! We will not stand for the exact same martial law/social control and chaos the mainstream media, President Obama, Hillary, Democratic party put upon Benghazi and Qaddafi anymore! These acts of coercion in D.C. and California, under the color of law are unconstitutional without portfolio, and therefore are, in fact, acts of war and are unambiguously treasonous!
Tom Swartz,
Rail Road Flat