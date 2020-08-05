Editor
Recently there was an article in the Union Democrat regarding the trouble the Bureau of Land Management was having getting injured/sick people up from the Natural Bridges in an emergency. I would point out to the Bureau that at the beginning of COVID-19, signs and barriers were erected at the entrance with yellow tape strung between – indicating the area was closed. Also, along Parrotts Ferry were more signs advising Natural Bridges was closed.
This apparently made no impression on those who wanted to enjoy themselves at the Bridges. They kicked over the barricades, ripped off the yellow tape, destroyed the signs, and went on down.
Since February, when work-related activities take me to Calaveras County, I pass the Natural Bridges. Last Sunday I estimated over 100 cars, each having at least two people, often three (usually a small child) – no masks. That means something between two and three hundred at the site. I see little-to-no evidence of authority attempting to curtail these gatherings. And it’s not just weekends; it’s weekdays as well.
Perhaps “No Parking” signs – with the warning of a significant fine – along both sides of Parrotts Ferry for several miles on either side of the Bridges, an authority with a camera to take pictures of license plates on cars that ignore the signs, and an office that either collects the fine or, if the fine is not paid, cancels the validity of the license renewal, could put a stop to the gatherings.
Such activism on the part of Bureau of Land Management (or other Federal/County authorities) might lower the accelerating rate of COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. Yes. It could cost money, but it could also save lives.
Carol Biederman,
Columbia