Aim for a more relaxed holiday

With Thanksgiving arriving late this year, Christmas preparations have already begun, and the whole process can quickly become overwhelming. If you would prefer to keep it simple this year, you’re not alone. Let’s discuss some options to cut back on your holiday obligations, while still enjoying the true essence of the season.
Minimize the decorating extravaganza. Pull out only your favorite seasonal pieces, or just decorate your home’s entry or the main living space and call it good. Then pack away your everyday items and enjoy your simple-yet-festive holiday decor.
Postpone sending holiday greeting cards. A few of my friends routinely send New Year’s cards a week or two after Christmas. This is more unusual and often more appreciated, as the hustle of the season is behind us and there is more time to actually read and enjoy the card’s message.
Leave the lights off. No need to risk your neck every year hanging holiday lights from your roof, or intertwining them high among the tree branches. Take a strand or two of white lights and wrap one tree or bush, preferably near your home’s entry. Turn on the porch light and hang a swag or wreath on the front door to welcome guests and add a touch of sparkle to your home’s exterior.
Simplify gift-giving. Gift cards or certificates (or cold hard cash) are often most appreciated by the younger crowd, and although they may feel less personal, they take the shopping pressure off you and allow the recipient to buy what he or she actually wants. A gift certificate for a service or store your recipient wouldn’t normally frequent, or a contribution to a favorite charitable cause, are wonderful offerings.
Wrap gifts in bulk when possible. When you are wrapping one item, you might as well take the opportunity to do them all. Along with getting the job done in one fell swoop, it may result in the added bonus of coordinated gift wrap under your tree. (Besides, you may never have the scissors, tape, tissue and ribbon in the same spot again.) Use groupings of wrapped gifts for spots of seasonal color.
Keep the food simple. For any gathering, a relaxed host who enjoys his or her guests is much more attractive than a table filled with fancy food. For Christmas Eve, for example, consider making a big pot of soup or stew or a large platter of pasta, accompanied by bread and salad. Serving simple, delicious and easy-to-prepare meals may be the very thing that allows you the energy you need to get through the season in good spirits.
Try to attend only the events, bake only the cookies, and spend only the money you really want to. This will result in a happier, more joyously authentic holiday for you, as well as for those you love.
Happy holidays!
