My last opinion piece cited the institutionalized short-sighted unsustainable land use planning done by Calaveras County over the last 30 years as the cause of the repeated flooding of homes and businesses along Cosgrove Creek. My opinion has not changed. Nevertheless, it is only fair to share the perspective of O’Connell and Dempsey, LLC, lobbyists hired by our supervisors for federal advocacy services.

According to the Calaveras County Federal Legislative Platform 2022-23 prepared by O’Connell and Dempsey and adopted by the Board of Supervisors on September 20, 2022, “It is also possible that the Corps of Engineers’ operations of New Hogan Reservoir upstream especially during heavy storm events are having an impact on the flooding of Cosgrove Creek. The flooding that takes place causes stream bank erosion leading to excessive sedimentation, threatening the riparian corridor, and causing flooding to the adjacent communities.”

