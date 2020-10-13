Editor
When I was younger, I was blessed in working and ride sharing with an older wiser man than I. During our driving time to and from work, we discussed many things; one of them politics. When I would complain about issues of political nature, he would ask me if I voted. I would tell him, “No, I did not.” He would then reply, “Then you have no right to complain because you didn’t vote.” I told him I was then going to make it a point to vote. He then told me you just don’t vote to vote, that as a voter you have a responsibility to gather information that when you cast your ballot you have made an informed decision. For that vote you have cast can affect many in the future.
So, once the election is over, who should be held accountable? Obviously, it should be our elected officials, but ultimately it is the majority of voters. The voters have put these people in office. It is the voters that have given the Democratic party control of this state for the past 40 years. It is the voters who voted in our governor. It is the voters who voted for the bullet train. It is the voters who voted themselves another gas and vehicle license increase.
By the way how’s that working for us? It seems the California voter has never seen a bond it didn’t like. Except this last election where it passed all bonds except the water bond. But then again who needs water?
By the way, for those of you who do not know what a bond is, it’s a loan. That bullet train you approved, and the governor canceled, we will pay for the money they spent on that debacle for many years to come.
What I’m trying to say is voting is a right, but it comes with a huge responsibility. It is our duty as voters to do our homework and fully understand what and who we are voting for. Don’t cast your vote for something by just what you heard or saw on television or what social media is telling you. Don’t vote for someone just because he or she is a democrat or republican. Do the work; investigate everything you vote on and the people you vote for. Hold them accountable in the next election.
Voting is not a participation sport. You don’t vote just so you can get a badge or tell your friends you voted. It’s a serious endeavor, for you are shaping the future of a population. If you don’t want to do the work before the next election, then take a break and let those who have done the work do the lifting.
Kip Kuntz,
Valley Springs