I was raised in Calaveras County in the foothills of the Sierra about 60 miles east of Sacramento. Today, we’ll visit a memory that would set even Mark Twain’s heart all atwitter.
As many will recall, Twain’s first nationally published piece of fiction was a resounding international hit in the 1860s. This story has been celebrated for the past 100 years with the annual Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee—four days of 4-H, rodeo, carnival, exhibits and … a jumping frog contest!
The contest is waged on a large stage with concentric rings—like a big target on the floor. The contestant frog is placed in the target’s center and urged to jump through all manner of encouragement short of contact. Most jump after a period of shouts, stomps and hand-slapping. Where the creature lands after three leaps is measured from the point of departure and that is its score. Frogs rarely jump in a straight line and three 5-foot hops can easily result in a score of five—two hops out, one back.
According to the (fair) website the current world record is 21 feet, 5 inches. Top that and you win $5,000. If you win just the current contest the prize is $900.
Frogs come from all over the world to compete, many sent by air from foreign countries as a gesture of goodwill and serendipitous fun.
Let me share a story of some 60 years ago when the “international” aspects of the contest were in their infancy. Come back with me to Calaveras High School Junior Biology Class, Mr. Jack Burns instructor.
Mr. Burns was very active in the county fair administration hierarchy and often missed a class or two when fair duties tore him away. This particular day in 1960 he came in breathless from the tiny San Andreas airport carrying a package about the size of a case of beer. It was from Nairobi, Kenya, Africa with U.S. State Department markings. When he unwrapped the outer covering, steam began escaping from seams in the box. “It isn’t steam,” said Burns. “It’s fog from the dry ice used to keep the package cool. There is a frog in here.”
The class gathered around Mr. Burns and the air shipment packaging he was slowly unwrapping. The wrapping enclosed thermal packaging, kept cool with dry ice in protective wrap. Inside the sturdy travel box was a frog. “Baaark,” it croaked.
Mr. Burns read from the enclosed instructions. The frog was an African tree frog common to Kenya. It was sent to compete in the Jumping Frog Jubilee scheduled for the next weekend. The entry was a gift from both the U.S. ambassador to Kenya and the president of the Kenyan Republic. The frog was named “Killer of Kilimanjaro,” at 20,000-plus-feet high, the highest peak on the African continent. The class was in total buzz.
We removed all the packaging and Mr. Burns reached in to retrieve “Killer” from his shipping nest. It was a bit messy and smelly and many of the girls lost interest. Mr. Burns placed the frog on the countertop for inspection. “Baaark,” it croaked again.
Most of us were used to California bullfrogs—dark green with near white bellies, about 4-inches long from nose to tail, with legs about 8-inches long when dangled down from the body. The legs stuck up about 3-inches when the frog crouched. A typical jump was 4 to 5 feet.
Killer was smaller—about 2 to 3 inches long in body but its legs had to be over a foot long. When Killer crouched on the counter its legs stuck up 6 to 8 inches above his body.
Suddenly Killer launched toward the light coming in the east windows—it was far more than a jump or hop. My first thought was, “It’s a bird of some kind!”
The biology classroom featured science counters along an east side window wall that reached the ceiling. Killer hit the windows about 10 feet off the floor … still climbing! The frog dropped back to the countertop dazed but unhurt. Killer had jumped at least 15 feet horizontally but was 6 feet above its departure point and still ascending when it hit the window. It could easily jump 30 feet! Mr. Burns rushed to capture Killer and put it back in its box. He left within minutes. Clearly, a game-changer was in the picture.
Long story short: the frog entry rules were changed to require the frog to be at least 4-inches long, nose to tail. Killer would not be allowed to compete with the other entries but would make a “guest appearance” during the jumping contest. As I recall Killer demonstrated its jumping skills in front of a capacity audience during the Sunday finals. After a few tentative crawls and “Baaarks,” it launched toward the audience. It cleared the target, the entire running track, a 4-foot cyclone fence and landing three rows up in the bleachers. I swear it’s true.