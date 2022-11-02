Editor

I’ll get straight to the point: This midterm election is confusing. There are a lot of signs and ads and names floating around out there in the run-up to Nov. 8 But there is no need to be confused about who to support for the Bret Harte Union High School Board: Gail Bunge. Gail has been a 40+ year resident of this county and has raised two children here, both of whom attended local schools as well as Bret Harte High School. Gail is a long-standing member of the school board and as such, brings a wealth of experience and wisdom. She helped usher in the Bret Harte Aquatics Center and Sports Complex and the new Math and Science Building. Gail has a background in education and knows what it takes to successfully guide the school board to meet the needs of ALL students, staff members, and parents. It’s really quite simple: Gail has the experience, background, integrity, and just plain heart to serve the community on the Bret Harte School Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.