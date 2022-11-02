Editor
I’ll get straight to the point: This midterm election is confusing. There are a lot of signs and ads and names floating around out there in the run-up to Nov. 8 But there is no need to be confused about who to support for the Bret Harte Union High School Board: Gail Bunge. Gail has been a 40+ year resident of this county and has raised two children here, both of whom attended local schools as well as Bret Harte High School. Gail is a long-standing member of the school board and as such, brings a wealth of experience and wisdom. She helped usher in the Bret Harte Aquatics Center and Sports Complex and the new Math and Science Building. Gail has a background in education and knows what it takes to successfully guide the school board to meet the needs of ALL students, staff members, and parents. It’s really quite simple: Gail has the experience, background, integrity, and just plain heart to serve the community on the Bret Harte School Board.