“Pull back. We’ve lost the line. They have us flanked. We’ve lost the line.”
The Battle of the Bulge? Frozen Chosin? Khe Sanh? Kandahar? No. This Jan. 6, 2021, quote was screamed by a stunned capitol police officer as a tsunami of terrorists washed over his thin blue dyke that was the only line of defense protecting our elected representatives from insurgents. Having swallowed Trump’s lie that his presidential election had been stolen, the deluded thugs attacked Congress to stop an election certification that was purely ceremonial. Even the vice president, still insanely loyal to a boss who during the riot urged on a mob that was chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” refused to be a part of such a demented stunt. He, too, knew it was all a lie.
Still, the basic catalyst for our capitol’s desecration was what pundits call “The Big Lie.” I believe the term should be plural: lies. The “Stop the Steal” chant was just Trump’s last gasp at holding onto his presidency. He began his doomed single term by assigning a commission to study voter fraud simply because his ego couldn’t handle losing the popular vote to Hillary Rodham Clinton. Like his daily fibs about crowd sizes or meeting with the Russians to discuss adoptions (a cause we are asked to believe is so near and dear to the one-celled organism that is the collective Trump heart) and so forth. The millions of illegal 2016 voters never materialized, of course, and his commission sank back into the D.C. mud in humiliation.
So, with the “yuge” lie disproven we can breathe a sigh of relief, right? Now that Trump’s “pants-on-fire” lie meter looks like a melted thermostat in the rubble of Chernobyl, we can relax, right? Wrong. Trump’s lies were only for his own self-aggrandizement. The party he supposedly belonged to (yes, Dorothy, the one that he recently sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding they, the Republicans, quit using his name for fundraising and send money directly to him) have themselves been constructing an array of fictions to get conservatives elected. Their attempts to usher in the second coming of Jim Crow will make it even harder for non-whites to vote much less get elected. This has nothing to do with helping Trump regain the White House in 2024. Forty-two states have draconian voting bills in various stages of putridity that aim to suppress voters’ abilities to participate in our unique form of democracy.
Shoveling disinformation about voter fraud is something beyond the cult of personality. Even before Jan. 6, 2021, Trump and his goon squad of dodgy lawyers lost every case of voter fraud they tried to make. Was the GOP paying attention? No. The simple truth for the party of Lincoln is that, age notwithstanding, their base is shrinking. Simply slopping the troughs of their big business donors is not helping them woe diverse, young voters. The old guard has seen the writing on the wall, and many are choosing retirement. The young newcomers are a bizarre mixture that almost defies description. I certainly can’t do them justice using the lexicon of a family newspaper. The demographics just do not work in the Republicans’ favor so the state legislatures will let their Liar-in-Chief run interference for them like Godzilla demolishing truth and justice, knowing full well that he is more likely to begin a term in Leavenworth than the White House.
Lies are like the old Sonny and Cher tune, “It takes two, baby.” History is full of humans eager to latch onto a cause for their own personal gain. America is no exception. Fibs are cute. Don’t get me started on how they came up with “little white lies.” Mom warned that if you tell one lie, you wind up having to tell 10 to cover it up. Trump started his only term by banning all Muslims as terrorists. And his base roared. Fast forward to Jan. 7, 2021, and watch on national television as one middle-aged, white insurrectionist wanders through the airport terminal wailing, “They called me a terrorist,” sobbing because he couldn’t find a flight home and was just informed that the police might treat him like a criminal.
Imagine weeping because someone called you a bad name after flying into Washington D.C. to strike terror into the hearts of America. Imagine thinking that Trump would take care of you for storming Congress and killing a police officer. Imagine what your grandchildren will think of your “Blue Lives Matter” T-shirt. Imagine being naïve enough to think that doing so at the behest of Trump would make you a hero. Imagine believing that the laws of the land don’t apply to white people. Imagine thinking that the rich you envy will really let any money trickle down into your own pockets.
Hmmm, reminds me of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Not.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.