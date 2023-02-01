The Calaveras Planning Coalition is concerned that the article, “Who Can Stop the Flooding?” (Enterprise website, Jan. 24) is confusing. The Coalition is a federation of regional and local organizations, community groups, and concerned individuals who promote public participation in land use and resource planning to ensure a healthy human, natural, and economic environment now and in the future.
In August 2008, supervisors entered into a contract with the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a feasibility study of flood damage mitigation on Cosgrove Creek. Supervisors voted to amend and continue the contract on July 26, 2011, in spite of increased costs.
The feasibility study was over 50% complete in 2011, and the county would meet its share of cost with in-kind contributions. However, the article says, “the study was never completed after spending over $200,000 due to the California Budget Crisis, which lasted from 2008 through 2012.”
The article quotes Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, “The Corps wanted more money to continue the study because we weren't finished, and the county didn't have the money to do it. Because of the Recession, we were just trying to survive at that time.”
At the July 26, 2011, board meeting, Supervisor Tofanelli made the motion to approve the minute order which amended and continued the contract with the Corps. The motion passed 4-1.
So, did our supervisors enter into the contract and then extend it during the time period that Supervisor Tofanelli says made the contract financially untenable or not? See, it’s confusing.
Calaveras Planning Coalition Outreach Coordinator