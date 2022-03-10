Editor
I write this letter to the editor in hopes of sparking community interest in the Vallecito Union School Board of Education. Currently, all VUSD board meetings are being held virtually. There is NO in person attendance allowed. On January 28, 2022, I sent the following letter to Scott Nanik (Calaveras County Office of Education) superintendent.
“In the past six months I have attended many school board meetings. I have attended four Mark Twain School Board meetings, one Bret Harte School Board meeting and six Vallecito Union School Board meetings. These School Boards are all within the Calaveras County Office of Education District over which you are the Superintendent.
At the Mark Twain School Board meetings and the Bret Harte meeting parents were welcome to attend with or without masks. Masking was not an issue and parents were free to participate whether masked or not. Thus, these meetings were productive, positive and all audience members were welcome.
At the Vallecito School Board meetings the situation is much different.
The August 4, 2021 meeting was held at the District Office. A group of about 30 parents showed up to speak. Prior to the start of the meeting it was announced by Superintendent Hoskins that only 9 people would be allowed in due to space constraints. Also, that the nine people allowed in would have to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask. It was well known that a larger than normal audience would be attending and the Board made NO attempt to accommodate attendees. Parents requested the meeting be moved outside or to the gym in order for all to attend. The board refused. They made no attempt to include the people who wished to participate. Upon the parents suggestion, the Board finally did concede to come outside for the public comment section of the meeting. Parents were allowed to speak and held to a 3 minute limit as per board policy. However, one audience member who was a teacher was allowed to speak for 12 minutes, violating Board policy. After public comment the Board moved the meeting back inside, still not allowing parents to enter. They did offer a small computer screen on an outside table for the parent group to listen in. The audio was very poor and difficult to follow. Most parents left.
The September 15, 2021 meeting was held in the outside amphitheater. There was no limit put on the number of attendees and masks and proof of vaccination were not required.
The October 20, 2021 meeting was held in the school library. The audience was asked to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask. Several people declined to state their vaccination status or wear a mask. The meeting was called to order and once again the audience was asked to mask or show proof of vaccination. When several did not comply the Board took a 5 minute break and huddled up and discussed what their next move would be. I believe that was a violation of the Brown Act. Once again the meeting was called to order and President Dyken stated that the entire audience would have to leave if the few individuals refused to comply. Superintendent Hoskins then walked up to the first person not wearing a mask, called them by name and asked their vaccination status for all in the room to hear. When they declined to state their vaccination status he then asked them to wear a mask and they declined. He then approached the second person and their response was the same. The third person he approached agreed to stand in the back of the library at the open door unmasked stating that she did not want to be the reason for the entire audience being made to leave. At that point the four noncomplying audience members all stood at the back of the room at the open door unmasked for the entire meeting. The next day I requested the audio tape of the meeting from the Administrative Assistant/HR district employee. She stated that her battery went dead and she missed the first half hour or so of the meeting. I find this very convenient as it is a personal privacy violation to call people out by name asking vaccine status.
The November 17, 2021 meeting was held in the AMS gym. There was a large crowd both masked and unmasked. The Board did not make an issue of mask wearing and simply conducted the meeting.
The December 13,2021 meeting was held in the Michelson gym. There was a large crowd both masked and unmasked. Again, the Board did not make an issue of mask wearing and conducted the meeting.
The January 19, 2022 meeting was held in the AMS gym. A large group again attended. The Board President Mark Dyken opened the meeting by stating that masks MUST be worn by all in attendance and asked that they be put on. Some complied, some did not. A member of the audience asked to comment, and was denied, so asked the question from the audience. Her question was WHY? Why for 2 meetings prior was there no issue with masks? The Board then took a 10 minute recess to "give the audience time to think about it". They walked out of the building. Upon their return, the audience was asked again to mask up. Again some complied, some did not. At that time the audience again asked questions from their seats as they were not allowed to make public comment. The Board took another 10 minute recess. At that time we became aware that Superintendent Hoskins called the sheriff. The Board returned, moved to strike all but one item from the agenda. They moved and voted on that ONE item and the audience asked from their seats why they would not allow public comment, and why were they shutting the meeting down. The attendees who had given up an evening to speak to the VUSD Board about concerns that they felt very important were silenced.
The January 26, 2022 meeting was entirely virtual with no public attendance. During this meeting three District staff members and President Mark Dyken were in a room together unmasked being seen by all who attended virtually. Because the audience at the January 19 meeting refused to mask the meeting was adjourned before it even started. Yet, at this meeting the President of the Board and three staff members were unmasked conducting the meeting for all to see while denying parents the right to attend in person because we refused to mask. When questioned about this during public comment the reply was that the District Office was not on school property!!! The ridiculousness of that comment as we all know that the District Office is in fact on school property, and the hypocrisy of this situation was brought to the Board's attention several times during the virtual meeting and was all but ignored and scoffed at by those NOT masked. Parents were very unhappy with the arrogance being displayed by this Board.
My questions to you are simply these. WHY does VUSD continue to create unnecessary conflict with their parents? Why is VUSD the ONLY school district in Calaveras that will not compromise on ANYTHING to make communication with their parents and community easier? WHY is VUSD holding themselves to different standards than the other districts while every other district seems to want to work WITH their parents and community and VUSD continues to try to silence their parents and community? And lastly, WHY are you not doing anything to try to ease the tensions within the VUSD community and the School Board? These are quickly becoming issues causing anger and mistrust. The VUSD School Board should be ashamed of the way they are treating the very people whose children and grandchildren they are supposed to represent. I believe I speak for a large group of parents and community re: these issues, and it would be my hope (our hope) that someone can rein in the VUSD Board before they destroy any chance of having a constructive relationship with their parents.
I request that you share this letter with all Calaveras County Superintendents at your next CCOE Superintendent meeting.”
Joann Bales
Avery