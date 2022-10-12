I am a resident of Calaveras County whose children have attended schools in the Vallecito Union School District and Bret Harte Union High School District. I was lucky to have met Gail Bunge when our children were little. Over the years I have watched how Gail has dedicated her life to making a positive difference in the lives of students, teachers and our community.
Gail has worked hard to accomplish a lot for BHUHSD as an active school board member. BHUHSD received an $18 million bond in 2008, has a beautiful aquatic center and sports complex, and has new science and math buildings. Gail was involved with all these projects and helped make them happen. She was instrumental in keeping BHUHSD fiscally solvent. Gail is experienced with all facets of school governance. She understands the budget and curriculum. Gail also serves on the discipline, curriculum and site council committees.
Gail is a respected member of our community. She is smart, experienced, dedicated, compassionate and a good listener. Gail is a proven leader.
Please vote on Nov. 8 and help re-elect Gail Bunge for BHUHSD school board.