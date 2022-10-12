Editor

I am a resident of Calaveras County whose children have attended schools in the Vallecito Union School District and Bret Harte Union High School District. I was lucky to have met Gail Bunge when our children were little. Over the years I have watched how Gail has dedicated her life to making a positive difference in the lives of students, teachers and our community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.