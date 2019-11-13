Editor
In the Oct.17 Enterprise, Jerry Avalos quotes The National Association of Scholars claim that, “… at least 40% of scientists doubt man-made global warming.”
It is worth noting than the NAS is a small organization of about 2,600 members, largely non-scientists and about half retired. The American Meteorological Society has 13,000 members. American Association for the Advancement of Science has 120,000 members and Union of Concerned Scientists has 200,000. I suggest that folks wanting to know what scientists think about global warming consult one of these organizations whose members are largely scientists.
John Mitchem,
Arnold