I am an elderly widow living independently in my own home in Arnold. This unusual winter with storm after storm has highlighted the many kindnesses that have come my way. I am eager to express my gratitude. I would like to acknowledge several of them.
We are fortunate to have elected a county supervisor, Martin Huberty, to serve District 3. I called him about a problem. His response was prompt and efficient. His service was over and above what I had expected.
The Arnold fire department provides many positive services to our community. My friend called them and asked someone to check on me. A fireman named Nick (sorry, I did not get his last name) arrived at my door when the snow level kept others away, checked on my safety and helped me with several chores. He made my day!
My doctor, Maryal Concepcion, also fills me with gratitude. She gets to know her patients, and goes the extra step (and more) to take care of the needs of those of us who have the privilege of being in her care.
Lastly, I would like to thank the Calaveras Enterprise for the continuing publication that keeps me informed about what is going on in the county. My late husband and I had/have been subscribers for more than 30 years. I still get a lift of spirit when I find the current edition in my P.O. box each Thursday.