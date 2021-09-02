In acknowledgement of the back-to-school season, let’s spell it out: when it comes to enjoying your home, there are so many little things you can consider that make a big difference in the way you perceive, live in and appreciate your environment.
Alternate bedding, rugs or window treatments between seasons.
Bold splashes of color throughout a space add punch and unification.
Containers like bins, trays and baskets corral a mass of items.
Details like tassels, trim and buttons dress up curtains, footstools and pillows.
Evenly spaced photos make a gallery wall look intentional and well-planned.
Furnishings can be mixed and matched for an interesting, cozy, and accumulated feel.
Gardens can be embellished with art, collectibles and indoor furniture pieces.
High-gloss spray paint will make any old thing look new, fresh and modern.
Interiors should reflect your personality and lifestyle.
Jute, seagrass or sisal rugs are great neutral summer elements.
Kitchens should be, above all, well-organized work spaces.
Luxury can be introduced into everyday life with fine china, handmade soap and soft towels.
Monochromatic color schemes are simple, soothing and sophisticated.
Neutral paint tones include sage green, light blue and variations of gray.
Odd-numbered groupings are more pleasing to the eye than even-numbered ones.
Proportion is the most important element of good design.
Quality should be chosen over quantity whenever possible.
Runners on tables and floors add interest, yet allow wood to shine through.
Symmetry instantly creates a sense of balance and order in any space.
Traditional style can be updated by introducing eclectic pieces.
Unused but still interesting items may be repurposed for a new life.
Vary the heights of display items to create interest.
Window coverings can be the finishing, soft touch in a room.
Extra attention should be shown to your curb appeal and entryway.
Your home should welcome you as a peaceful resting place at the end of each day.
Zebra stripes and leopard prints can be fun, neutral accents, if used properly.
Luckily for students of design, this isn’t rocket science, just elementary ABCs! Have fun, use your imagination and make the most of the spaces you live in.