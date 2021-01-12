Editor
I am writing to express outrage with the attack on the capitol of the United States. The mob of people involved are anarchists and terrorists. They should be arrested and jailed. The cost of the vandalism and looting is certainly going to run into millions. The pictures of the rioters and their smirks while charging through offices, searching desks, and destroying property is heart-breaking to watch. The Confederate and Trump flags displayed are symbols of disrespect for government and what it represents. However, I guess you can’t explain stupidity, whether the mob or President Trump and his stooges.
The President, Senators Cruz and Hawley and the other enablers should resign. When I think of the damage to the building (although extensive) it doesn’t compare to the damage to the Constitution and our democracy. What further sedition could President Trump instigate during his remaining time in office? He should be removed immediately, whether arrested, or through the 25th amendment or impeachment. He is mentally unstable and dangerous.
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs