Editor
For those readers who read the rezoning article in (the Feb. 25) Enterprise, this is a reminder. For those who did not, this is a call for your attention.
I am a member of the Calaveras County Planning Commission. If you are a Calaveras landowner, the zoning of your property may be changing next week.
The staff of the Planning Department has long been working on the herculean task of conforming the zoning map to the land use designations set by the 2019 General Plan. On March 9, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will be considering the rezoning of almost 7,000 parcels in the county to make the zoning consistent with the 2019 General Plan, including replacement of all temporary “U” (Unclassified) zoning with specific zoning. Every parcel currently zoned “U” will have its zoning designation changed, along with thousands of other parcels.
No individual notices of proposed zone changes have been sent to landowners. From what I’ve seen, the Planning Department has done a good job; however, you might disagree with a zoning change proposed for your property. If you have questions about whether your property is affected and, if so, how it is affected, go to planning.calaverasgov.us/ and click on the “ZONING” tab on the box at the top right. Then click on “Zoning Map Help,” and follow the directions. Comments or questions can be directed to the Planning Department at (209) 754-6394 or PlanningWeb@co.calaveras.ca.us.
A zoning change on your property could be very important to you either now or in the future. As mentioned above, the proposed zoning map will be considered by the board of supervisors on March 9. To comment to the board of supervisors on any of the proposed changes, go to bos.calaverasgov.us and click on the green “Learn How to stay Engaged here!” under “Change in Business Practices …” Specify that your comment concerns the zoning map amendment agenda item on the March 9 agenda.
Tim Laddish,
Sheep Ranch