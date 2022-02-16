Once upon a time in a galaxy and a century very close, a wise and respected town crier announced the current events of both his kingdom and those abroad. Unlike the folktales that begin with “Once upon a time,” viewers actually believed what this avuncular newsman told them. Sadly, times have changed. Long live the king, Walter Cronkite. I fear we will never see or hear his likes again.
The grainy, black-and-white tube that flickered as Cronkite said his grave goodnights has been replaced by crystal-clear flatscreen televisions. Some home entertainment sets now rival the theater screens where Cronkite began his storied career doing newsreels sandwiched between the cartoons and the first of two feature movies. Did I mention that times have changed?
Along with this new “God of Technology” trailed a coterie of archangels. Some radiated light and truth. Others fell like Icarus, succumbing to ego and the sirenic pull of lurid newscasting numbers. Nielsen ratings ruled. Once the outrageous Gong Show also won the ratings sweepstakes. So much for viewer numbers and IQ levels. Technology rarely influences taste.
The news, once offered at the prime dinnertime hours and just before midnight, now never stops.The craft that serious journalists spent careers honing to gain the respect of their peers, audiences and producers has now become a multiple choice quiz. The answer to potentially world-ending questions now depends upon your “perspective,” what one ex-presidential advisor called “alternate facts.” This is simply today-speak for announcing which news channel you’re addicted to.
Almost a million Americans have died in the pandemic. The two presidentially appointed experts tasked to explain the science to us are no different. Dr. Fauci, who is still around, espouses preventative care and vaccines, while Dr. Atlas whispered “herd immunity” into Trump’s ear. Both doctors, Fauci is an epidemiologist while Atlas is a radiologist. Of course Trump listened to the man who told him how intelligent he was (Atlas).
No objective look is given to the fact that unvaccinated patients occupy most of the ICU beds, and vaccinated patients are rerouted back to their home beds where some of them will die. Our housesitter has had her much-needed back surgery postponed three times because of this bed situation. Legions of sick and tired and dying healthcare workers do not even rate a glance, excuse the pun. Even in this brave new news world, facts do not matter as much as ratings.
The only thing Rachel Maddow and Rush Limbaugh, two famous news presenters, share are first names that begin with the same letter. I called it “A-Merica” and “B-Merica” in an earlier column. The phenomenon has just consistently gotten darker and more insidious. I am not prone to heresy when it comes to the country I love, but I can’t say it any plainer than that. We live in a dual reality here in the un-United States of America. Once the news was nuanced. Today it is diametrically opposed to the opposite view.
This duality sometimes takes a quasi-comical turn. Several A-Merica states drew up their own list of electoral college electors. These intrepid representatives showed up at state capitols and tried to bluff their way inside so they could present the “real” results of an alternate electoral college where all their state’s votes went to Trump instead of Biden. Such forged ballots are a felony but only in one of the Mericas, it seems.
The Republican National Committee called the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol “legitimate political discourse.” In the wake of Trump’s “Big Lie” that is a fair assessment. To the people who swallowed his prevarications, which amounted to tens of thousands of provable mistruths and slanders, they have but one recourse: to outwardly support what they know to be lies.
Of course, #45 would clog the toilets of the White House with ripped up presidential papers that were earmarked for the national archives. Of course, 15 boxes of dubious documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, #45’s white house away from the White House. These, too, are felonies; but well, you know, wink, wink.
Up above I said that old school viewers believed Uncle Walter Cronkite. I need to qualify that and admit that they seemed to believe him. It, too, was a fractious time. Calaveras County is nothing if not a microcosm of this national schizophrenia. I just walk away from people who yell “fake news” about any information that doesn’t fit their own biased paradigm. While Russia amasses on Ukrainian borders, I see locals wearing red “I’d rather be Russian than a Democrat” t-shirts, the last lines usually stretched over watermelon beer bellies. Not in Wisconsin or Michigan or Arizona but here in our own sleepy little county.
This all begs the question, where is Uncle Walter when we need him?
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com