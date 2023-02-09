My name is Neal Parrish, I am the Early Intervention Program Coordinator here at the Veterans Service Office in Valley Springs. I provide services for veterans and their needs possibly for Behavioral Health; I provide tools, skills and education in these areas. I also refer out to Calaveras County providers, veterans administration, community medical providers. I am available for presentations for community groups, for education information and services provided by this office.
We have added new support groups in Murphys at the Old School House located at 65 Jones Street on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. As well as offering support groups here at the VSO office in Valley Springs at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District building the first and third Tuesday of each month. The times are 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. I work alongside our VSO officer and VSO representative, they provide benefit services for mental health and VA health benefits