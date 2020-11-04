As many readers might know, I am not a fan of our president. I also imagine that most of the people who read my thoughts are probably not great believers in his ability to perform the duties of the office that he managed to barely get elected to. So, I am not alone.
My tears are only just drying after watching a reprise of news reports on the results of one of his policies. For reasons that can only be described as diabolical, his administration decided that the way to stop the “invasion” of immigrants would be to scare them by separating the parents from their children.
Just in case the word “monster” brings up images of Godzilla, Frankenstein or the cute blue monster of “Monsters, Inc.,” here are some words that describe someone who could be called a monster: A person who is extremely cruel, terrifying, repulsive, antisocial, depraved and dangerous.
It leaves me stunned to think that anyone, except those who have a tendency toward cruelty and antisocial thoughts and behavior, would ever condone separating small children from their parents. I know we do it all the time with our broken prison system, but even those systems tend to know where a parent will be housed, thus allowing kids to occasionally see their mothers and fathers. Yet so many of our citizens did not raise a hue and cry about this policy of the current administration.
There are about 500 children who have not been able to be reunited with their parents. If you have children or grandchildren that you love, imagine what it would be like if they were taken away to fulfill some hateful agenda for stopping people from seeking asylum in the United States. Since this separation from parents has happened to me, although not with the malevolence that the immigrant children experience, I know the trauma that both the parents and children experience. After 70 years I have been able to mostly make peace with this, but the damage can be lifelong. The resilient among these kidnapped children may handle their trauma successfully, while the less resilient will be crippled for life. And to hear the president talk of what excellent care these children are receiving is a disgusting lie and misses the fact that we are collectively the authors of these children’s misfortune.
If you supported or support this action as an appropriate response to people seeking safety in our country, then I am sorry you have been so wounded yourself that you think it is OK. This action and all the people who have supported it, is “beyond the pale,” which simply means unacceptable and outside the accepted norms of decency. When I saw clips of screaming children, being forcibly separated from their parents or guardians, the outrage boiled up. I wrote this column to encourage people to think about who and what they support. So, when we elect people, we should examine our own values and standards of decency.
This man is not only a monster, he is a “murderer.” He hasn’t gone out and personally shot someone from the middle of 5th Avenue. He is still a murderer on many different levels. The evidence that the pandemic has been mishandled at the national level is really horrifying; over 220,000 of our fellow citizens have died, often without a loved one to share this final act of life. Certainly, the president did not create this virus, but his inability to be honest about it has resulted in countless deaths. What I find even more disturbing is the fact that he has politicized the one health measure, wearing masks, that has been shown to slow the spread of the virus.
At age 72, I am not a good candidate for surviving this virus. Death rates have definitely declined recently due to the advances in patient care at all age levels, but I personally am not in favor of testing my odds. Wearing a mask? We submit to self-censorship all the time. I may not like particular people and while I have a “right” to express that opinion, I am not obligated to voice it. In the interest of peace, I do not voice my many prejudices. Live and let live. Even if I think that the mask thing is a hoax, a mistake or simply bad science (it isn’t) to err on the side of caution and to relax the worries of my fellow citizens does not seem a bridge too far. And like taxes, even if I don’t like wearing a mask I respect limitations placed on my absolute freedom even if they are misguided. I am not being asked to worship at a particular church nor am I being asked to swear allegiance to a cause or battle to which I am opposed. I don’t buy the idea that wearing a mask is the beginning of the slippery slope to subjugation and slavery. It is a time limited concession to expert opinion and majority rule.
The president has given so many contradictory messages, people are going to keep dying. Isn’t it a form of murder when you knowingly do things that will result in the death of others? Since we have the worst rate of infections and death on the planet, it is not difficult to see who bears the most responsibility.
Kevin Wychopen is a semi-retired school counselor. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.