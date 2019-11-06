Andrew Yang is a candidate for president, but it seems a little unlikely that he will make it to the top. No matter how far he gets, he has an interesting message regarding the possible effects of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs in the future.
The topic of automation and the availability of work for regular, non-tech folks is certainly subject to debate. Some folks think the shrinking of some jobs is due to trade policies as well as the employment of “robots” to do jobs that people used to do. This topic is way over my head, but I do have an opinion on a job that might be immune to takeover by machine or AI creatures. Become a plumber.
One of my favorite subjects in real life is plumbing, but not because I like plumbing. Plumbers are generally fine people, but the act of plumbing is enough to make me crazy. In the past few years I have discovered that plumbers are not paid nearly enough. A while back I was trying to put new fixtures in a bathroom. I nearly went crazy. I even invented swear words that have never graced the airwaves before.
Plumbing is all about water: where it goes, how it gets there, and what it does once it arrives. What it mostly likes to do is leak onto the linoleum or puddle up under the sink. Sometimes it takes a notion to gush and spray itself around, perhaps pretending that it is a fire hose. In any case, what water likes to do when I am trying to corral it, is to not stay inside the pipes.
One project that I have tackled in the past was replacing the toilet. No, toilets are not the subject of polite conversation. I am now fully aware of why they are not discussed in the more refined circles of life. Once I unscrewed the two bolts that held the bowl part of the toilet onto the floor, I was able to lift the bowl away and see what lie underneath. It was not a pretty sight. The wax ring that had been placed there when it was originally installed did not look at all like the neat and tidy one that I had purchased to replace it.
It is easy to forget that all of the stuff that we flush down the toilet has to go somewhere. It goes through an opening in the floor and then off to the sewer or septic. I had to clean up around this dark, vile opening in the floor. Then I had to stuff a rag in the black hole (in order to avoid being prematurely snuffed out by noxious gases) and put the new wax ring on the new toilet bowl. The big challenge was getting it to stick onto the heavy bowl while I maneuvered it and attempted to align the little holes with the little bolts sticking up from the floor. Six tries later I succeeded.
Next I had to attach the tank to the bowl. “Piece of cake,” you say? I say it is a task designed by Satan himself to get recruits. What made this such a problematical task was that the big “doughnut” washer, which did not remind me of anything I wanted to eat, was spongy and seemed determined to keep the tank from sitting properly on the bowl. After several calls to sympathetic plumbing supply stores, I was encouraged to just keep tightening the holding bolts until things “seemed settled.” The problem here is that the instructions warned me in numerous places to be careful and not tighten anything too much or it would crack my $150 vitreous china bowl.
Once I successfully made it as solid as I was willing to, I had to connect the water to the tank so that it could fill up. The water knows where it is supposed to go, but Mother Lode water seems to have a mind of its own. My water felt that it would be better for all concerned if it just dribbled out of the line and onto the floor. I didn’t agree. Finally I got the supply line to behave and then I installed the new float thingy, and suddenly, the water behaved and filled the tank instead of the floor.
But the plumbing gods had something more entertaining for me to deal with – attaching the drain to the new vanity sink. Of course, the vanity water wanted to join the toilet water and frolic on the floor together. So, it ran vigorously out the drainpipes and onto the floor, where I viciously wiped it and its friends up more times than I can remember. I kept tightening and realigning and retightening until I had the flow reduced to a single drop every minute or so. It is probably obvious that even though this is better than a torrent, it really won’t do.
This is why I recently shelled out $1,300 to have a new water heater installed. It was worth every penny and probably saved me from a trip to a psychiatrist.
Kevin Wychopen is a semiretired school counselor and weekly columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.