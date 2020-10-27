I drove to San Andreas to drop off my ballot, to vote – one of the most patriotic things a person can do in my way of thinking. Coming back to Valley Springs, I stopped at the intersection of Highways 26 and 12. There on the flagpole, where we normally fly the flag of the United States of America, was a version of a Confederate flag.
My first thought was “Hell, no. This is not happening here.” I pulled over and took a picture of the flag, which I later found out was used by the Confederates at the end of our Civil War. It has a nickname: The Blood-Stained Banner. I posted the picture on Facebook and asked, “Wondering why this is flying at the intersection of 26 and 12 in Valley Springs? We used to fly the flag of the United States there.”
Facebook exploded with comments. The post was shared. Mike McDaniel, a friend of mine and a veteran of Vietnam, said he had a flag and talked to the owners of the property. They had no idea how the flag got up there and wanted it replaced. Mike and I decided to meet at noon. Then I found out that Brynne Kennedy supporters were going to have a rally at the same time. Someone suggested I inform the sheriff because there might be trouble.
Trouble? I didn’t want any trouble. Then I noticed that Lou Domondon, of our local American Legion, posted that if we didn’t replace the flag, they would. I contacted Lou and asked if the American Legion could replace the flag at 10 am. Since the American Legion took over the flagpole maintenance from the Valley Springs Area Business Association (VSABA) years before, who better to ask? Who would criticize the American Legion? They replaced the flag, with ceremony and a trumpet, and put the flag of the United States of America back up on the flagpole where it belonged.
This is personal for me. I used to be president of the VSABA. The VSABA wasn’t political. We supported all businesses. It didn’t matter if you were republican or democrat. Everyone worked together. The same when I was on the board of the Friends of the Library and other boards. The only question on our mind was how to make our community a better place. And in my business, when I sold a tree or a vegetable to someone, I didn’t care what their religion, nationality or political beliefs were. I am a democrat, yet I supported many republicans for supervisor because I thought they were the most capable and qualified people for the job. I campaigned for them.
Now I see posts of people, almost gleefully, talking about civil war and kicking butt. Another faction wants to secede. We talk about red states and blue states. We talk about “Battleground States” in the election. Everyone has their own set of facts. The other side is stupid, immoral, corrupt. We can’t even talk to each other anymore.
The whole point of the Russians’ interference wasn’t to change the election, it was about dividing the country. A divided country is weak. Flood the country with misinformation and get Americans to argue and fight about it. Get them to turn on each other. A “united” United States can overcome anything we set our mind to. That’s why we are such a threat to other countries that wish us ill.
Everyone I know wants their children to have a good education. They want their children to grow up strong and healthy. They want health care. They want to make a living and be able to pay the bills. They want a good economy and a competent government. They want clean water and healthy air. They want to be safe in their home. They hate violence. They want the freedom to worship or not to worship. They want justice. These aren’t just American values; they are human values. We all have so much more in common than what divides us.
How do we get back to where we were? We must be respectful. We need to stop the name-calling. We need to stop the demonizing. We need to reach out and find common ground. We need to compromise. Compromise became a dirty word to some in government, but that is how our system works. Without compromise, everything breaks down – from marriages to government.
The flag incident showed that we are more united than you’d think. Everyone from every side wanted our American flag back on that pole and agreed that a symbol of racism and division has no place in our community. We are now in the process of voting for our leaders. We need to become the United States of America again. Vote for who you think can do that.
Don Urbanus is a resident of Valley Springs.