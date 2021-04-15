Editor
We are homeowners in San Andreas and we’re voting Yes on Measure A. Remember, if you are over 62 and low-income, you are probably exempt from paying the tax.
If you live in San Andreas, you depend on two organizations to keep you safe, the sheriff’s office, and the San Andreas Fire Department. In a real-life emergency these are the people you will be depending on to save your life and property. In our opinion this is a really good time to be investing in our public safety.
San Andreas voters, please vote Yes on Measure A. The life and property you save may be your own.
Ward La Valley
Donna Schantz,
San Andreas