Editor
Our vote is for Lisa!
We recently attended an event hosted by Supervisor District 3 candidate Lisa Muetterties. We were so impressed with this amazing lady, we felt compelled to share our thoughts.
Anyone can be a good listener. Lisa not only listens, but she actually hears the concerns and thoughts expressed by her constituents. There is absolutely no “spin." Lisa responds with solid, honest answers, does not speak in generalities and has promised an open-door policy. Having resided in Calaveras County for 39 years, she has a vested interest in our county. She is focused and prepared to address specific concerns regarding public safety, regulations and economic development. Her experience on the Calaveras County Planning Commission, 30 years of volunteer community service and a small business owner makes her the perfect candidate to represent the residents of District 3.
Gene and Shellie Cervantes
Murphys