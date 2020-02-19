Editor
President “Bone-spurs” has Medal of Honor veteran “escorted” from the White House, and says 100 military men have minor headaches after being blasted and hospitalized. Commander in Chief?
G. Spraker
Mokelumne Hill
Editor
