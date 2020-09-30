Editor
Responding to Aurora Weatherby’s comments regarding Postmaster General DeJoy: a major donor to President Trump and an established fundraiser for the party, DeJoy was approved by the USPS Board of Governors. However, the board was installed by, yes, the Sun King himself.
DeJoy did run his own company, The New Breed, that he sold to another company, XPO; he still has considerable equity in XPO, a USPS subcontractor, which is doing extremely well.
Seems like a conflict of interest, somehow.
Just recently, a Washington, D.C. judge and two others have had him stop “innovations” that would further delay our votes, causing more to doubt the election’s validity.
DeJoy and the Sun King are saboteurs of one mind.
Gary Domazlicky,
Arnold