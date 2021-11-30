Compared to last year, we are all feeling a little safer to gather together and celebrate the holiday season. However, many of us are not willing or able to replicate the past, and, after all, the only thing that determines the success of the season is how much you actually enjoy it. This is a perfect time to re-evaluate your efforts.
So, take a minute to ask yourself: What are my holiday traditions? What are some new things I might add this year? Who am I sharing this holiday with, and what do I want to do for them? Who do I want to make a point of connecting with? What do I need to do for myself?
The fact is, there has never been enough time to decorate the whole house, bake all the treats, send all the cards, buy all the gifts, make all the donations, and attend all the get togethers, so think about your priorities ahead of time and consider letting some of your least favorite obligations go. Each year is different, so decide what you truly want to do this year, and realize: next year the list may change again. Sometimes it’s hard to let go of traditions (“But we always bake 12 dozen cookies with all the cousins!”), yet huge relief comes when you shorten the to-do list and have a wonderful holiday nonetheless.
As your family evolves, so will the traditions. Years ago, as my children required more attention, it was a relief to realize that the world continued to spin in spite of my reduced Christmas card list and cookie baking. The recent pandemic has only reinforced that reality.
What will you choose to do to celebrate the holidays this year? In order to assist you in simplifying the process of preparing for the holidays, may I make a few suggestions:
Decorate quickly, easily and when the mood strikes. Bring down the boxes of decorations and tuck them into a corner of your home. Take things out when you have time, and do the most important areas first: the tree, the porch or the mantle, for example. If you get no further than that, put away the remaining boxes, and truly enjoy what you have.
Quick tips to add touches of seasonal cheer to your home include: fill a crystal bowl or fluted glasses with shiny, round ornaments. Tie leftover Christmas tree branches together, accent with a bow, and hang as a holiday swag. Cut evergreens from the yard and dress the mantle. Fill a basket with pinecones and bits of berries or holly for the hearth. Use your wrapped presents as decorations, by grouping them by color in odd numbers. Display holiday cards clothes-pinned to a festive ribbon, or string lights around a window or plant (or two, or more!) for some evening sparkle. Bring out candles, cozy throws and prepare wood for the fireplace.
Decorations can be grouped in a room by color or style. Use traditional green and red together, or blue with gold or silver. Besides Santa and Christmas trees, themes can be inspired by snowflakes, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, snowmen, angels, or mountain accents, like wood, pinecones and woodland creatures.
This year, volunteer, make a donation, shop local, and shorten your to-do lists and take more time to simply enjoy the sights and the sounds of the holiday season. The point is to expand on your own personal values, traditions and beliefs and create a holiday that is unique to you, and those you hold dear.
