My wife and I recently returned from North Africa, where we spent some time in Morocco, a country with as gracious, friendly and benevolent a population as you’ll meet anywhere in the world. While there, we took a short tour out into the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara Desert with a small group of fellow travelers from Italy and China.
One night during dinner, Stephano, a coffee grinder from Italy, asked us about America. He was curious about our great country. We suggested he come visit us and see for himself. We told him Americans are kind and generous and the country is beautiful, especially the West. The Sierra Nevada and southern Utah came to mind, the long California coast, Yosemite and Glacier national parks. It was such a wonderful feeling to be so appreciative of our country’s best qualities, and we wanted him to come experience them for himself. It was uplifting to sing the praises of Americans who would nurture him along his way. I was very proud.
Then he asked me about Donald Trump; I grimaced and squirmed a little, searching for what to say.
I looked across the table at the three Chinese expatriates working in Germany. One served the Chinese government in a diplomatic office there and two referred to themselves as “strategists” for the Ford Motor Co. They were in their 20s, spoke perfect English and exuded cordiality. As much as I liked them, when the topic of our country came up, I couldn’t prevent myself from telling them the truth about America, even though I knew it would make them uncomfortable.
Here’s what I told them: America is a fabulous country and one reason is our freedom – freedom to choose our religion, to choose the gender we feel most comfortably fits our person and the freedom to speak our minds and even put those opinionsin print without fear of retribution. I truly believe this is one of the most important reasons America is such a great country, because our freedom of thought, opinion and press gives us all opportunities to express our beliefs without fearing a late-night knock on the door.
When I mentioned this as something I love about America, I saw my fellow travelers from China lower their heads, slump in their chairs and suddenly become silent. Part of me wished I hadn’t brought it up if it made them uncomfortable. But they had to hear it, as awkward as it might have been.
We’re so fortunate to live in a country where you can not only hold the opinion that your country’s highest office is held by a person steeped in corruption and criminality, but you can even express that opinion on the street corner, at a gathering or in print without fearing that government agents will appear at your door and take you away into the dark of night. The Chinese should be so fortunate. So should the people of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Russia and North Korea, countries we are increasingly sidling up to diplomatically.
I wanted to ask the Chinese how they felt about China’s behavior toward the Tibetans and Uyghurs, but knew it would make them even more uncomfortable. I was also reticent should they have decided to ask me about our treatment of American Indians and blacks. I was glad I held back for their sake. And for mine.
The problem now for America is whether our democratic freedoms can survive in a country where there are constant attacks on our most cherished institutions: voting rights, free and fair elections, minority rights, freedom of the press and the rule of law, not to mention the validity of science. So many people have suffered and died protecting those rights. Civil rights workers and soldiers have lost their lives protecting our freedoms. We owe it to all of them to protect what they so gallantly fought to ensure. How fortunate we are that our freedoms are enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. How lucky we are that investigative reporting and our right to a free press are still functioning to shine light on the scourge of corruption and criminality, abuse of office and power, the dangers of unregulated capitalism and the expanding threats to our environment posed by runaway development and industrialization. Where would we be without the truth coming out? We wouldn’t be like China. We would be China.
It was a proud moment for me to express my love for our country and its people. I know I have regrets about the state of our disunion, but there’s great hope for a humane and just future for all Americans if we can hold onto our freedom of expression. I encourage everyone to exercise that freedom and protect it as if our very survival as a democracy depends on your efforts.
