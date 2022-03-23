Editor
On Tuesday, March 15, my husband and I had a garage fire. Murphys Fire Protection District (MFPD), Angels City Fire, and Cal Fire came to the rescue! We cannot thank these departments enough, they were all very professional, timely, and a credit to their profession. MFPD has a special place in my heart, I have seen them grow from a small volunteer department into a very professional crack shot organization that deserves all the support our community can give. To each and every firefighter who came to our home Tuesday, thank you for your service and dedication to your departments, and to your communities you serve.
With our deepest gratitude,
Gary and Angie Milliken
Murphys