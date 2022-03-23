Editor 

On Tuesday, March 15, my husband and I had a garage fire. Murphys Fire Protection District (MFPD), Angels City Fire, and Cal Fire came to the rescue! We cannot thank these departments enough, they were all very professional, timely, and a credit to their profession. MFPD has a special place in my heart, I have seen them grow from a small volunteer department into a very professional crack shot organization that deserves all the support our community can give. To each and every firefighter who came to our home Tuesday, thank you for your service and dedication to your departments, and to your communities you serve.

With our deepest gratitude, 

Gary and Angie Milliken

Murphys

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.