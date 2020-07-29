Editor
Last Tuesday’s July 21 board of supervisors meeting again erupted in partisan arguments over the mandatory wearing of masks. Our spineless sheriff, Rick DiBasilio, along with several of our elected supervisors, said that they would not enforce any mandatory mask rules. Rick claimed that he would not be responsible for making criminals out of ordinary citizens, calling the mandate unconstitutional. He is absolutely wrong for more than one reason.
First, our sheriff does not have the authority to decide what laws he will enforce. He was elected to uphold the law, not interpret it. Further, most of us want an infraction ticket issued for noncompliance with a fine as a penalty. This does not make you a criminal. Treat it as a parking ticket. Lastly, most legal scholars, law professors, judges and law schools are strong in their opinion that Gov. Newsom’s order was legal and not unconstitutional. He has full authority under the California Emergency Services Act. Look it up. If our sheriff and three of our supervisors had done their homework, they would have known this.
If we are to beat COVID-19, we must practice social distancing, hand washing and use of masks. Since May, people refuse to use their brain instead holler nonsense like, “freedom” and “tyranny.” We need to force our sheriff to uphold the law or replace him as soon as possible. Simple.
Mark Strubbe,
Valley Springs