Editor
Here we are in the midst of another voting season. How sad to witness two candidates being lied about by the opposition on Facebook and other websites.
It has been four years since the cannabis growers started soliciting the idea they want to be “good” neighbors. The growers claim to be the good people. So why is there excessive intimidation, ridicule and strong-arming to anyone who has a different point of view? The bad-mouthing from the pro-pot population who deface anyone that doesn’t agree with their point of view is in conflict with what has been said in public.
The ridicule and intimidation has to stop. When will more citizens be fed up with the bad-mouthing from the pro-cannabis population?
Everyone has the right to vote their conscience. Consider how and who will best serve our community, and then sign your ballot.
Ann Hill,
Mokelumne Hill