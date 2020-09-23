Editor
Calaveras County and all or parts of nine other counties along the Sierra foothills compose Congressional District 4. Currently, our representative is Tom McClintock. He represents nearly 275,000 people who are at or near retirement age (55 plus). Since I am one of those seniors, I checked his record on important life-sustaining issues for seniors. Here is what I found (fully footnoted on source site):
For 40 years, he has worked to take away Social Security, Medicare and other benefits that seniors have earned and paid for through a lifetime of work.
McClintock has demanded that Social Security be dismantled and privatized since the 1970s – calling the current system “morally bankrupt,” “an unstable and dangerous gimmick,” “another injustice,” and “theft.” In Congress, he’s twice voted to raise the retirement age to 70, proposed a 2019 budget to cut $259 billion from Social Security, and voted to enable Social Security disability benefits to be slashed as much as 19%.
Additionally, McClintock has voted against legislation that would enable Medicare to negotiate lower prices on prescription drugs, and has voted 18 times to increase seniors’ Medicare Part D prescription costs by thousands of dollars each year.
McClintock has also supported nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, which more than 2,300 seniors in his district rely on to pay for things like nursing home care. And he supported a proposal to cut a food assistance program that serves millions of California seniors each year. (Source: https://mcclintockfacts.com/seniors)
We deserve better.
S.G. Ashby,
Valley Springs