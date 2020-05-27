Editor

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Don (Urbanus, March 5 issue) nailed it in his opinion.

If we took all that energy being used in this tug of war over control and power and put it into one direction to keep our country strong for all the people, we would all be better off.

This divide-and-conquer struggle is tearing this “United States” of America apart.

The thing that concerns me the most is that people are lining up for this unnecessary and politically motivated war.

James S. Webb,

Valley Springs

