I would like to express my support for Jessica Hitchcock and Shannon Simpson for the VUSD board.
I have lived in the Vallecito school district for over 21 years, and both of my children attended Michelson and Avery. Over the years, our Highway 4 community has pulled together to support our children through all the trials of growing up.
But we'd never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic before, and it impacted our community and our children in ways we are still trying to understand.
I recently retired from the Calaveras County Office of Education, where I worked for 20 years. After building the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program and many other programs to meet students' non-academic needs, I can say with certainty that children cannot learn when they do not feel safe or have unmet physical or mental health needs.
VUSD has always prioritized academic rigor. There is no doubt that students have lost educational time due to Covid, but we also need to address how the pandemic has irrevocably changed our children's orientation to their world. They need to relearn how to feel safe with other people, how to act appropriately outside of their home, and how to handle strong, scary emotions in healthy ways. Then they will be ready and able to focus on academics.
The election of school board members should be simply a selection of the most qualified candidates. We are lucky to have so many candidates for the VUSD board, and all of them deserve our appreciation for their willingness to serve.
Jessica Hitchcock and Shannon Simpson have already been vetted and appointed to the board. Their approach is practical and pragmatic. They are both interested in finding common ground and solutions to challenges, and they have the endorsement of district staff. They are not running as representatives of a political party; they are running as caring, engaged parents who are stepping up to support their children's education. They are living the post-Covid parenting reality, and are in the best position to recognize what is best for the students in our district right now.
Kathryn Eustis
Murphys
