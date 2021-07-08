Editor
Hats off and orchids to James Mosson, MD, Randy Smart, MD, and Health and Wellness Center … (in) Valley Springs.
I was 80 years old, near death! I arrived for my first visit with Dr. Mosson on Nov. 30, 2020. I was in a wheelchair, on oxygen, with my caregiver. Dizzy, trouble breathing and walking. Dry mouth and throat. Thirsty all the time. Water bottle in hand.
My blood sugar level was 420. My A1C was 14. Dr. Mosson put me on Lantus injections daily. Both doctors James Mosson and Randy Smart called me at home until I became stable. I am alive and better today. Sugar 125. A1C 10. Trulicity every seven days.
These doctors are internists. I thank God for their expertise, mercy and compassion. I highly recommend these Christian physicians who know how to pray.
Darlene Love,
Valley Springs