Editor,
This chronicle is to commemorate the watershed event/infamous day in American history of Aug. 15, 1971, wherein then-President Nixon took the dollar off the Gold Standard, which brought the end to America’s industrial capitalism and drove it’s into economic poverty through massive governmental growth, centralism, intervention, indebtedness, giving rise to our current economic malaise and disarray. Turning to the role of statistics in our politics and Wall Street, our current political culture and its rhetoric has a striking likeness with some of the functions of magic and divination in primitive societies.
Statistical magic, like its primitive counterpart, is a mystery to the American public; and like primitive magic, it can never be proved wrong. The Oracle is never wrong; a mistake merely reinforces the belief in Magic. It merely demonstrates conclusively that unless you do everything the right way, you will get the wrong answer. And this current economic and social crisis (bond market, shootings, etc.) should inform everyone that it is high time that we all face the question of whether this problem has not grown out of hand and marks the point where the inner weakness of overblown government is unambiguous for us all who can read, write and chew gum, i.e., FBI Clinton investigation, Seth Rich murder, Russia-Gate, Epstein, California Gov. Newsome, California State Legislature.
Furthermore, the current Democratic presidential debates and the candidates, where the current voters’ (legal and illegal) favor is at stake have assumed the task of handing out security, welfare and assistance to all, and sundry, favoring now this group and now that group, wherein people of all classes and all levels get into the habit of looking to the Federal Government and California as a kind of human providence.
This is a problem which so far has never been treated with the attention it deserves. One thing is certain, particularly since Sept. 11, 2001 and the bailout of 2008, an excess of government intervention deflecting the market economy from the course prescribed by competition and price mechanism, an accumulation of prohibitions and commands, the blunting of incentives, official price-fixing, and restrictions on primary economic freedom has led to a huge wave of corruption and fraud (illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, attacks on the Second Amendment), and an enormity of imbalances of all kinds.
In closing, it has become quite clear that because of the dumbed down, apathetic, illegal electorate, that the United States, and California in particular, are failed, transnational, narco states being overwhelmed by their very own swamp creatures/traitors, who lay down the law of the land (Agenda 21) for us all. In support of these assertions, I will cite John Stuart Mill, who over 170 years ago warned us, if not vigilant, of our loss of freedom, humanity and the health of our society, “If the roads, the railways, the banks, the insurance offices, the great joint-stock companies, the universities, and the public charities were all of them branches of the government; if, in addition, the municipal corporations and the local boards, with all that now devolves on them, became departments of the central administration; if the employees of all of these different enterprises were appointed and paid by the government, and looked to the government for every rise in life; not all of the freedom of the press and popular constitution of the legislature, would make this or any other country free otherwise in name. And the evil would be greater, the more efficiently and scientifically the administrative machinery was constructed.”