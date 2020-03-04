Editor
HELLO, BOBBLEHEADS!
Many drivers use a cellphone now. Eyes to road then phone, phone to road, road to phone. Voila: the Human Bobblehead!
A cellphone is one of many driving distractions. Drivers know it is wrong to handle a phone when driving, but they get away with it. One day they will not.
As a teenager in the early 1990s, warnings about drunken driving were given. Unfortunately, a drunken driver hit me when I was 16. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged.
Cellphones were far from reality then. Now, drivers use cellphones to communicate, text and/or play games. This is a common practice today.
The National Highway Trafic Safety Administration reports texting while driving is six times more dangerous than drunken driving. Warnings about cellphones are needed now.
Prom and spring/summer festivities are coming. Cellphone usage while driving or driving drunk can ruin these days.
While driving, your phone rings. Your friend texted, “Are you on SR-12?”
Is a ticket, crash, or even death coming because of your pointless desire to answer your friend while driving?
Keep in mind, teenagers are not the only ones distracted by the phone: Adults are too.
Never do anything you wouldn’t want to explain to the first responders. Driving requires you to use your eyes and hands. So does texting. Use the phone when parked.
Let my words impact you before a screech and a thud does.
Lori Martin,
Tracy