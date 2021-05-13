Editor

How much longer will the “free” fridge remain on Highway 26 and Jesus Maria? The “free” sign blew away weeks ago.

Unfortunately, a small segment of society will always ignore its responsibility to the environment and fellows (others). So, others step in with their time, energy and money to maintain our beautiful county and world.

Also, there is a very visible burnt trailer in West Point, and it’s not uncommon to see other abandoned appliances/vehicles.

I’ve traveled extensively and Highway 26 isn’t worthy of such disregard.

Gus Spraker,

Pleasant Springs

