Scientists have been warning of a possible pandemic for as long as I can remember. In the past, virulent contagions have spread locally, slowly expanding outward into more isolated populations. More slowly than in our 21st-century topography with 7.8 billion humans living in densely packed urban environments, on a planet where international travel is so ubiquitous. Because of our sheer numbers and the proliferation of factory farms, we now live in closer contact with birds, swine and bats. We swim in a briny agar.
We all heard those scientific predictions and thought, “Someday. Maybe.”
“If” became “when,” and “when” has become “now,” and now we’re faced with the truth: the science was correct. Now in 2020 it’s upon us. This can be our 2020 hindsight moment if we’ll just open our eyes and look around.
We have lived for decades with our heads buried in the sand, hoping for the best despite predictions of the worst. We made little preparation for what we were explicitly told was coming. We chose to ignore warnings of a dystopian future. We watched our population expand exponentially. We mechanized our monocrop farms to feed the masses. We turned our ranches into meat production factories to satisfy them. We corralled people into cities and indentured them in factories for the sake of efficiency and productivity. The great gods of capacity and output promised glorious profits for the owners and large-screen TVs for the workers.
The profit motive structure of our corporate world never even considered preparing for something like this. That would have been a long-term, income-sapping consideration.
I can hear the conversations in board rooms across the globe: “Let’s just wait and see what happens. Our corporate economy is like our banking system: too big to fail. Our servants in government will certainly bail us out despite our shortsightedness. They’ll fix the system when the time comes and do it on the taxpayers’ dime. Again.”
Our largely privatized American health care system not only offers worse care at higher cost, but profit motive medicine has been exposed as just as short-sided as all other corporate enterprises. Where’s the incentive to build excess capacity into our hospitals if all it will do is reduce our return on investment? It’s more efficient to build in the capacity needed now than will predictably be needed in the future. Why build rooms with empty beds? Why retain more ventilators than we currently use? We now know why: so we’ll have them when the scientists’ prediction comes true. Long-term planning is anathema to the bottom line. The new bottom line for many families these days – and more to come – is the signature on the bottom line of a death certificate.
Now we have to deal with the consequences of what the “fake news” scientists have been warning us about. Close schools and businesses. Isn’t it demoralizing that one of the worst side effects of closing our schools is that children go hungry? In America?
Close the bars and restaurants. Stay at home for weeks without a paycheck. A study last year reported that close to 40% of American adults could not cover a $400 emergency in their lives. How in the world are they absorbing the shock of this? It’s not the stock market that worries me. The richest 10% of Americans own 80% of the stock wealth of our nation. They’re not the ones suffering. What keeps me awake at night is the speed with which our government will be able to get money into the hands of the working poor, the marginalized, at-risk Americans who want to feed their children and keep a roof over their heads. Those are the real victims of this debacle of a response to the greatest threat we’ve ever faced.
The best that can come from this new reality is that our politicians, our leaders and open-minded individuals around the world will suddenly wake up to what’s staring us all in the face. It’s time we start believing in science and end all this denial and happy talk, all the short-term profit taking, all the self-congratulatory blaming of others.
Scientists are predicting another disaster: climate change. This time, fortunately, we have more than a few weeks to prepare. If we choose to. Once again, if has become when, and when is already now. In this pandemic the frogs were suddenly thrown into a boiling pot of water and are now trying desperately to escape. Meanwhile, nearly 8 billion frogs are wondering when it’ll finally be time to listen to the scientists and turn down the heat before the whole global pot boils over.
There’s too many of us to sustain this level of so-called progress and too much avarice in the world for us to survive this way. The scariest thing is that maybe we won’t learn our lesson until it’s too late. Again.
Maybe it’s already too late.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.