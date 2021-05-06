“Why don’t they just do what the cops say?”
The friend who asked me this question has several family members in law enforcement. My reply used to be, “It’s not that simple.”
First, we need to define who “they” are. Second, what are they being told to do and why? Now I just answer a question with a question. “Why aren’t there more questionable white deaths?”
Dylan Ruff shot nine black churchgoers at prayer. The cops gave him a safe escort to jail and bought Burger King for him because he was hungry. A drug-addled Sacramento woman brandished a knife in public and the police talked to her for four hours to get her to give up the weapon. Kyle Rittenhouse drove across two states (actually, his mother did the driving) to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in Kenosha. The police lauded his vigilantism as being helpful. Many officers are now donating to his GoFundMe account to help with legal defense. Who are the perps? White people.
At 74, I’ve seen my share of angry Caucasians. Some consider themselves rebels, rugged frontier individualists all. You’ll never convince me that every one of those hard-case white people just go limp when a cop orders them around. They can’t even wear Covid protection without screaming about “personal freedoms” and “God-given constitutional rights.”
Sure, white people get shot too.
But.
Cousin V from a major East Coast city, winner of five “Cop of the Year” awards, claims to know “plenty of sickos” on his force, but the unions, qualified immunity, biased politicians and the blue code of silence make it nearly impossible to clean up his precinct. If only 1% of active police people are dangerous, which is reasonable, we are still talking about thousands of scary cops with guns and a badge that they consider a James Bond license to kill.
It wasn’t surprising to see a number of ex-police and military guys at the Capitol insurrection. They’ve blossomed due to an administration that said the NRA “now has a friend in the White House” and a president who wouldn’t reject an endorsement by the KKK itself. This inequality has been around since Plymouth Rock. I believe it is a matter of exposure and validation. Charlottesville white supremacists were honored by their president as “very fine people.” Since some conservatives are buying a right-wing news pundit’s claim that the Capitol fiasco was actually a patriotic action, then what of the people who died there? Police and vets killing police? A mob trying to disarm a Capitol cop and screaming, “Kill him with his own gun.” Good cops and bad cops.
What about the “do” question?
The nation just observed the centennial anniversary of the Greenwood obscenity of 1921. After a Black teenager was accused of raping a white woman, a lynch mob appeared. The police deputized white citizens, provided them with weapons and pointed them toward the very prosperous, peaceful, Black Greenwood community. Private planes dropped turpentine bombs to start the ensuing bonfire. The accused rapist was let go, but 36 blocks of Black affluence were burned to the ground and between 175 and 300 Black citizens were slaughtered. What was the Greenwood Black community asked to do? Accept racist genocide.
In the same era as Greenwood confederate monuments began to spring up. Their purpose was to frighten the ex-slaves back into the ghettos created by the post-Civil War reconstruction. Like policing grew out of early slave-catching practices, the KKK grew because of the emancipation of slaves. Peace officers, ex-military and politicians were in abundance beneath those KKK robes and hoods. What the Black community was being asked to do was accept and stay in their second, low-class place. The “or else” was implicit in all race negotiations.
Many of the people being killed today have lived under this history of systemic racism and are wary of any contact with the police. Some police can’t wait four minutes before breaking bad against the Black men they stop, much less four hours. But it isn’t just Black men. Tamir Rice was gunned down by lawmen within seconds after their squad car arrived at the park where the 12-year-old Black youngster was playing with a toy gun. Breonna Taylor was shot while sleeping in her bed, victim of the deadly execution of a “no knock” warrant. Heather Heyer was marching peacefully in Charlottesville when a racist crushed the life out of her with his speeding sedan. Who are they? Citizens with inalienable rights. What they were doing was being subservient to an oppressive racist society.
And then we have the three policemen who went to arrest a New York City shoplifter and wound up paying for her groceries when she whispered, “I’m hungry.” I’m hungry too; for justice.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.