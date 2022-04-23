The Mokelumne River, a central artery of our community, is already one of the most physically regulated rivers in the state, but that isn’t stopping a proposal to use the upper reservoirs as a “water-battery.” After some six years of study, on Friday, April 8, GreenGenStorage submitted Preliminary Application Documents (PAD) to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). If permitted, GreenGenStorage’s “Mokelumne Water Battery Project” would construct a tunnel between Salt Springs and Bear River reservoirs, along with a new powerhouse/pumping station at Salt Springs, nearly doubling the capacity of the electrical transmission line from Salt Springs to Tiger Creek Reservoir.
On Wednesday, April 13, I interviewed the owner of GreenGenStorage, Bay Area attorney Michael Sher. Sher explained the project is an energy banking program that will pump water up from Salt Springs Reservoir during off-peak hours and subsequently use the water to power an underground turbine during peak energy demand. See GreenGenStorage’s website for the company’s description of the project: https://www.greengenstorage.com.
PG&E currently owns the dams and hydro facilities on the upper Mokelumne River. According to Sher, “PG&E initially protested the project in 2016 but now supports GreenGenStorage in its project goals and is neutral on the project.” When asked about the relationship between GreenGenStorage and PG&E, Sher said “there is none,” but went on to say that “it would make sense for PG&E to manage the project in the long term.” He also pointed out that if this were the case, the number of long-term jobs created would be closer to 11 than the 40 stated in the PAD application for approval of the project.
When asked about increases to water temperature and how they might be mitigated, Sher replied “with the intermittent snowpack, we are screwed and the fish are screwed, so we might as well try something, and this is a necessary project for California’s green energy portfolio.” Sher denied that GreenGenStorage had ever proposed putting solar panels on Bear River Reservoir, stating “we have never proposed solar on those reservoirs, in fact that would never be approved and is a ridiculous notion dreamed up by the Foothill Conservancy.” However in 2021 the “Sierra Nevada Ally” (https://sierranevadaally.org/2021/07/12/water-battery-being-considered-on-mokelumne-river) reported that, “One novel approach GreenGenStorage might consider implementing would be floating solar on the reservoirs. Not only would floating solar provide shading to reduce water temperatures, but it would also provide an option of hanging chillers to use that solar power to further cool the water.” Regarding the solar panel option, Sher is quoted in the article as having said, “Floating solar does come with aesthetic impacts and reduced usage of those reservoirs that need to be looked at, so we’re not coming in blindly saying, ‘This is a solution without impact,’ but the benefit of floating solar would be to basically electrify the boating on the Lower Bear or potentially create a micro grid for that community as well.”
Throughout the interview, Sher assured me that he cares about the local community and the environment, saying, “Ultimately if the local community doesn’t want the project it won’t happen.”
For the Amador and Calaveras community members that cherish Bear River Reservoir as a recreation space, the impact of this project is likely to be enormous. Is it really something we should countenance based on Sher’s reasoning that “we might as well try something,” which makes it clear that this project is essentially an experiment? Keep in mind the proposal also mentions raising the level of the dam at Bear River, which would have a massive impact on fish and other wildlife downstream.
Sher went on to assert, “No energy storage solution produces more than or equal to as much energy as it consumes. … Whether this is lithium batteries or whatever technology you have, we consume more than we produce. But we can use energy storage systems to soak up excess renewable power, energy that would otherwise go to waste and then releasing it when it’s needed during peak hours.” The question for the public becomes, is this energy really being wasted, or is it simply cool water that supports wildlife, homes, farms, recreation and downstream power generation? The future of our eco-system’s main artery is at stake; let’s make sure we tell FERC and GreenGenStorage what we think about the “Mokelumne Battery Project.”
GreenGenStorage welcomes questions and comments on their website at https://www.greengenstorage.com/contact, by phone at (209) 217-1425 or email info@greengenstorage.com
FERC should also be soliciting public comments on the project very soon. The comment window will be open for 60 days. The project is not yet listed, but you can find details of how to contact FERC’s Office of Public Participation at https://ferc.gov/projects, phone (202) 502-6595 or email opp@ferc.gov.
