I have to admit I am overwhelmed and overjoyed to begin the adventure of publishing the Enterprise. We have a longstanding tradition of excellence that I am eager to continue.

As we embark, I am compelled to acknowledge that I didn't get here alone. None of this would be possible if people hadn’t shown me the ropes and mentored me along the way. Some of those people are Bruce Kyse, Talibah Al-Rafiq, Dana Nichols, Mike Taylor, Carolyn Ramsey, Shasta Garcia, Crystal Young, Greg Hull, Ralph and Claudia Alldredge. All of you took the time to teach me and invest in me, and I am grateful to you. I would not be here without your support and encouragement.

Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

