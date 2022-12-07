I have to admit I am overwhelmed and overjoyed to begin the adventure of publishing the Enterprise. We have a longstanding tradition of excellence that I am eager to continue.
As we embark, I am compelled to acknowledge that I didn't get here alone. None of this would be possible if people hadn’t shown me the ropes and mentored me along the way. Some of those people are Bruce Kyse, Talibah Al-Rafiq, Dana Nichols, Mike Taylor, Carolyn Ramsey, Shasta Garcia, Crystal Young, Greg Hull, Ralph and Claudia Alldredge. All of you took the time to teach me and invest in me, and I am grateful to you. I would not be here without your support and encouragement.
We have the most amazing staff, and without them I would not be comfortable taking this journey. Each of you brings something unique and colorful to the table. You are all hard-working and valuable coworkers. I watch you work, and I’m inspired and determined to improve and push the envelope. Your ideas are incredible, your work ethic unmatchable, this team is unstoppable, and I’m excited to watch us thrive in the next step. Thank you for taking this journey with me.
My children are the heartbeat of everything I do. They have been excited for me and encouraged me all through this process. Thank you for being the best part of me and loving me through everything. I love you very much.
I do not think the job ahead will be easy, but I do expect it to be worth the struggle. I look forward with hope, expecting good things to come. I am so excited to take over as publisher.