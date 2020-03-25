Editor
OK, Boomers, let’s be grateful for those who are younger, willingly sea-changing their lives in ways that make us over 60 safer. Thanks be given and God be praised. Our wakeup call was the small blue marble in infinite space. This pandemic is another harsher one.
I write this letter as a reminder that beyond America First and Asian virus, beyond Wall Street and undocumented immigration, beyond political, religious or any other modern construct we have created, we are just Earthlings, intimately connected in a thousand mostly unseen ways across this globe. Going forward, my hope is that we figure out the best path to live that way.
Hope Baird,
West Point