The Electra Fire began in Amador County near PG&E’s Electra Powerhouse, which generates hydroelectric power from the adjacent Mokelumne River. The area is a popular picnicking location, resulting in quite a few people being trapped on July 4 because the narrow and winding exit road was blocked by falling trees and debris. Fortunately, a PG&E employee was present and opened the powerhouse’s door, providing safety from smoke and fire for the partiers. Cal Fire investigators are attempting to discover the fire’s cause and the responsible person(s). While arson is a possibility, the most likely cause is careless use of fire, including illegal fireworks.
Due to the southeast wind, the fire crossed the steep Mokelumne River canyon into Calaveras County, endangering the small town of Mokelumne Hill, which is located approximately two miles south of the river, as the crow flies. Many of Mokelumne Hill’s volunteer firefighters were aware of the danger to their community and responded immediately to the firehouse. After determining the fire would miss Mokelumne Hill, fire chief Mike Dell’Orto notified Cal Fire dispatch of his destination and ordered his firefighters, along with four fire engines and a water tanker, to cover the nearby Boston Yale Subdivision, where the Butte Fire had destroyed a
few homes in 2014. After arriving at the subdivision, Chief Dell’Orto ordered a hose line to be laid from a nearby fire hydrant in case the fire threatened homes. One Mokelumne Hill engine assisted Cal Fire engines in preventing the fire from reaching Boston Yale homes. Mokelumne Hill firefighters continued protecting homes in the subdivision, freeing Cal Fire, which had overall responsibility for the Electra Fire, to battle and extinguish the fire as it spread eastward towards West Point. No homes were lost, a credit to firefighters.
Volunteer firefighters are critical fire defenses for most of the smaller communities in the Mother Lode and other rural towns in California because income adequate to support a paid fire department is not available; approximately half of California’s firefighters are volunteers. Only the city of Altaville/Angels Camp has enough income to maintain fire and police departments, aided by volunteers. Some of the other areas in the county have income enough to hire a very small number of personnel, aided to a large degree by volunteers. Unless retired, even the volunteers receiving some pay must have an outside job to survive financially. The primary reason most volunteers offer their services is out of love and feeling an obligation to their community, not praise and glory. It is true firefighters are loved, but a great many hours of training are required for a trainee to become a fairly proficient beginner. Some volunteers decide to make a career of firefighting. In our area, Cal Fire is the logical choice unless living in a city or another state is an acceptable option in which case the choices are many. Training is an important first step towards becoming a capable firefighter, but actual fire ground experience is critical also. The Mokelumne Hill Volunteer Fire Department has several personnel with many years of experience; Chief Mike Dell’Orto, with over 60 years, has the most, but Captain Chat Soule has many decades and others have several years. They and a few others are capable firefighters. Cal Fire has rated five volunteers as being equal to three full-time firefighters; it all depends on the level of experience as Cal Fire often begins a new fire season with several ‘green’ even though well-trained rookies.
A good friend, who lives in a fairly large California city, suggested a full-time paid fire department would be better, a rather surprising statement from a conservative who likens taxes to having a heart operation without receiving anesthetic. He is intelligent, but his brain must not have been fully engaged at the time. Most rural communities do not have remotely near the money for paid police and fire departments. Similar to police officers who work mostly in a certain area, firefighters will be very familiar with an area, the locals and where they live—a major benefit to all concerned. The old saying “familiarity breeds contempt” very rarely applies. The fire service can be both a satisfying and well-paying career, and a college education, while helpful particularly for promotion, is not required. Not all is roses, however; 24-hour shifts are the norm, firefighting is among the most dangerous of jobs and for wildland fires, “camping out” for days in heat and smoke is often required. For the right person, firefighting is a good “fit.”