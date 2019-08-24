I have entered a new phase of life, one that I thought I was prepared for – NOPE. High school sports are insane! Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the coaches and players, and maybe if I didn’t have an I’m-into-everything kid, I might not be so stressed out. I thought it was fall, winter, spring sports – three seasons, one at a time, we can do this. I didn’t know it was fundraising, offseason training (we are excused), projects, and if you add band to the mix, just forget it.
I’m in WAY over my head.
Again, I love all the things he is doing, and I’m glad he is so active. I really think in the long run it will be totally worth it, but I need to adjust to another level of crazy. Coaches and teachers have been great! They have all tried to work together. They all realize he’s busy. Communication has been the key to survival. I am looking forward to working with all these amazing people and having great seasons with all of them. One thing is for sure, the people that are teaching and coaching him are top shelf, and I couldn’t ask for better. So from all the parents that go into sports shock when kids get to high school, thank you! We can only do this because you have been so understanding.
That said, it takes a lot more than just scheduling to make this work. Planning is even more essential. Good thing I can handle that. Freezer cooking may become my main focus, and we may eat out more than usual until I get a handle on this. But we have a goal, and all we need is a plan to get there. This week’s plan is for the Instant Pot. Yup it’s fast and easy. I can get it ready in the morning and turn it on when I get home. I might even play with the delay cook settings.
Today I’m cooking shredded pork. I can use this for sandwiches, burritos or whatever. I’m cooking it bland so that I can season it later. It’s more versatile that way.
Shredded Pork in the Instant Pot
5 pounds pork (I’m using tri-tip but you can use a shoulder or chops), cut into 2 inch pieces
2 cups water
2 bay leaves
Put everything on the grate in the Instant Pot. Pressure cook for 60 minutes and let it release naturally. Let it cool, and shred the meat, then decide how you want to serve it, season just enough for today, and freeze or refrigerate the rest for later.
This week’s menu: Instant Pot stroganoff
Grilled chicken leg quarters
Oven baked pork chops
Pulled pork sandwiches
Shredded pork burritos