Why am I so in love with the 19th century? I get asked that a lot. And the answer is so simple. I’m in love with the 19th century because the 19th century was pretty much eye-to-eye, and there’s nothing like looking into a person’s eye to gauge the veracity of a person’s word.

In the 19th century, a man’s word was his bond. A handshake was good as a written contract. We were not as litigious in the 19th century, and even when litigation did arise, it was always interesting and sometimes even entertaining. Take the celebrated Landslide Case, where an entire Sierra ranch slid down on top of another. Judge Isaac Roop handed a shovel to the rancher whose property was on the bottom, and declared, “Providential Dispensation…dig yourself out!”

