I’d planned to take the more scenic James Bar Trail hike again, as I did on New Year’s Day in 2021, but instead we ended up on the Cameron Trail at New Hogan Lake.Marie-Elena Schembri/Calaveras Enterprise

I began 2023 hunched over my laptop, trying to beat the clock and send out a handful (actually 37) end-of-year emails before the year was over. With that, I officially began 2023 in a fog after spending most of the day glued to my computer, monitoring and reporting on the intense storms and flooding that beat 2022 into submission. After finally making it to bed in the early a.m. and several hours of deep sleep, I awoke to a beautiful, sunny day, and started preparing for my yearly tradition of a New Year’s Day hike with Brad. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.