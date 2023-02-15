According to trusted sources, a “woke” person is aware of race, gender and social issues. Those concerns were partially addressed in our U.S. Constitution, a brilliant document which has stood the test of time, notwithstanding a number of amendments added over many years to reflect additions needed to address problems. The framers of our constitution, realizing some changes would need to be made, stipulated the procedure of doing so. One amendment, the 18th(1919), banning the manufacture, transport and sale of alcohol, turned out to be a major mistake because a great many people ignored it. During the Great Depression, work was nearly impossible to get; accordingly two of my uncles operated a still in Humboldt County. They were arrested; one was not married and took the “fall.” He received a light sentence (a few months in jail) from an understanding judge. Many criminals did fine financially, providing they were not killed by rivals. Realizing Prohibition was a failed effort, Congress finally decided to abolish it by passing the 21st Amendment (1933). For the most part, the other amendments were adopted to update shortcomings in our constitution; chances deemed necessary due to a more enlightened population.
Many citizens criticize the “woke” people as being unpatriotic, but those who criticize them must be close-minded, refusing to admit our country is not perfect. As with we imperfect humans, our country is not now and has never been without fault. Selected words on the Statue of Liberty in New York harbor follow: “Give me your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” The inspired inscription welcomes all immigrants, but the truth is we have never welcomed everyone, particularly those seen as inferior. It wasn’t just the non-whites, including Blacks, Mexicans and Orientals; some whites, including the Irish, were seen as undesirable for many years. Our U.S. Constitution guaranteed equal rights to all, but the framers of that brilliant document meant white males only. Those high-minded documents serve as goals we should pursue, not reality. Some members of the Constitutional Convention owned slaves, and females were not considered competent enough to vote intelligently. It required many years of often-failed efforts before women won the right to vote in 1920, and slavery was not abolished until 1865. A law in no way ensures compliance. Particularly in the South, racist politicians passed regulations meant to make it difficult for Blacks and all poor people to vote. This was accomplished, for one thing, by charging “poll taxes,” charging a fee prior to allowing a person to vote. And there were so-called intelligence tests, designed to produce failure among the “wrong” groups. It required many years to make voting relatively accessible to all. But even today, a few states made voting difficult by restricting voting hours and removing ballot boxes from locations where a big percentage of poor residents lived. Voters went to the polls in large numbers in our 2022 election despite efforts to discourage them. In the majority of contests, extremists lost to more moderate challengers, indicating voters usually dislike radicals. But not always—the people have elected a few braggarts; they hardly ever produce the incredible results they promise but usually have many faithful followers who believe every lie they tell.